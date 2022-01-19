Burnley and Crystal Palace have the most work to do on the retention front, with four of their backline options set to leave the club in the summer.
Meanwhile, Chelsea, West Ham United and Brentford are currently set to lose three defenders each when contracts run out at the end of June.
Yorkshire clubs could look at signing free agents this summer and might be monitoring developments at Premier League clubs to see which players will be available on a free this summer.
And, given the impact of Covid-19 on finances, more clubs could opt to scour the free agent market during the next transfer window as it provides a cheaper alternative.
Middlesbrough signed free agent defender Neil Taylor late last year, with the 32-year-old staying at the club until the end of the season.
Sheffield Wednesday have found free agents a useful method of bolstering their squad, with all of the Owls' additions in the summer either coming via loans, free agents or free transfers from other clubs.
A number of free agents are currently on the market in a number of positions.
Below, is every Premier League defender who is set to be out of contract in the summer - could they opt to make the step down to the EFL or find another Premier League club if they decide to move on? Only time will tell.