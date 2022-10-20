For the Millers to achieve their cherished mission of consolidation at second-tier level, it will predominantly rely upon their results at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and making it as 'uncomfortable' as possible for visiting sides in the best traditions of the club's successful sides of yore.

Four points from his first two home matches against Millwall and Huddersfield Town represents a start, with all eyes now being on United's game against visiting Hull City on Saturday.

Already this term, Rotherham have already taken 15 points from eight matches, while their total of 14 home goals being the second best in the division behind Sheffield United. It is the fourth-best home record in the second-tier.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. Picture: PA

By means of contrast, they only managed 19 from 23 games in their last Championship campaign in 2020-21.

Taylor said: "You want to make it uncomfortable for the opposition, make it so they don't want to come back in a hurry. The first half-hour against Millwall was a blueprint of how I want us to play: putting the opposition under pressure and playing front-foot, forward football.

"We have to maintain our home form. It's been strong up until this point.

"Ultimately, if we are going to have success this season it will be down to our home form. With a huge and noisy support behind us in familiar surroundings with no travel involved. No excuses.