'The Premier League needs Leeds United' - Ex-Newcastle United and Southampton boss admits his promotion hope

Published 26th Nov 2024, 16:45 BST
Former Newcastle United and Southampton boss Alan Pardew has insisted the Premier League “needs Leeds United”.

Historically, Leeds have not been a club loved by neutrals and it is something the Elland Road faithful take pride in.

However, the club’s exploits in their first season back in the Premier League four years ago endeared them to football purists.

Leeds may have been relegated back to the Championship after three years but there are many figures in and out football keen to see the Whites back in the top flight.

Leeds United went top of the Championship with their 4-3 win over Swansea City.Leeds United went top of the Championship with their 4-3 win over Swansea City.
Leeds United went top of the Championship with their 4-3 win over Swansea City. | Nick Potts/PA Wire

Among them is Pardew, who has admitted he hopes Leeds can seal a return to the promised land.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s The Final Word after Leeds defeated Swansea City 4-3, he said: “What a result for Leeds because they’ve always been in and around it, but now they’re top.

“With their fanbase and the size that they’ve got, you’d like to think that this could be the year. I certainly hope so because the Premier League needs Leeds United. I’ve always thought that.”

Leeds appeared to have squandered their opportunity to go top of the Championship when Swansea levelled proceedings late on.

However, Wilfried Gnonto struck deep into stoppage time to clinch three points.

Although the Whites could be knocked off their perch as early as this evening (November 26), they could return to the top if that is the case when they host Luton Town tomorrow (November 27).

