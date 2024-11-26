Leeds United take pride of place in Yorkshire Team of the Week as Middlesbrough and Barnsley also feature
Here's the XI, in a 3-4-3 formation and who is the manager?
Goalkeeper
Ben Killip (Barnsley)
One of the few players to shine for the Reds on a bad day at the office against Wigan at Oakwell.
Defence
Di'Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday)
Found the net and was commanding in his defensive work versus Cardiff.
Anthony O'Connor (Harrogate Town)
A bit of a regular to this side this term and showed all his experience as the Sulphurites secured a key win at Gillingham.
Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers)
Sturdy defensive performance in Cumbria for Rovers.
Midfield
Manor Solomon (Leeds United)
Clinical finishes on a memorable afternoon at Swansea.
Ao Tanaka (Leeds United)
Princely in the Principality. Masterful again.
Herbie Kane (Huddersfield Town)
The best player on the pitch by an 'absolute mile' against Charlton, according to Michael Duff.
Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough)
One of the form players of the Championship at present. Two more assists alongside two goals as Boro ran riot in Oxford.
Forwards
Daniel James (Leeds United)
Pace terrorised old side Swansea and set up two goals and forced an own goal.
Emmanuel Latte Lath (Middlesbrough)
Back to his best, grabbed a hat-trick and Oxford couldn't handle him.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Sheffield United)
Grabbed an eye-catching goal and also came up with an assist at Coventry.
Manager/head coach: Michael Carrick (Middlesbrough)
