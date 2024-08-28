WHEN crunching Huddersfield Town's numbers so far in 2024-25, a faultless haul of nine points from nine only tells part of the story.

Some other statistics are far more revealing in truth. Try their possession count for starters.

Last season, it stood at 39.54 per cent with only fellow relegated Yorkshire side Rotherham United posting a lower figure across the Championship.

So far this term, the Terriers’ figure of 58.93 is almost twenty per cent higher already and the fifth highest in League One. Their percentage of possession in home league games against Shrewsbury and Stevenage totalled 68.6 and 62.6 per cent respectively.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Last season, they got nowhere near that level in all but one game at the John Smith’s Stadium - a draw against a confidence-hit Plymouth in January.

Their total in the late-season game against Swansea which effectively consigned them to relegation was a derisory 31.6 per cent.

In fairness, they won home matches against Sunderland and Blackburn with a possession count in the low-thirties. They also registered draws with a level in the low-twenties versus two promotion-chasers in Leeds and Southampton.

Town showed an ability to dig deep at times, but in terms of taking the game to opponents, it was usually a case of forget it.

In football, perception is everything.

While in the Championship, the sight of Town battling for their lives over a number of recent seasons meant that possession was deemed a bit of a ‘luxury’ they could ill afford, it’s different when you are in the division below against a number of clubs whose resources are not as big and whose aims aren’t as ambitious.

It’s something that Michael Duff is acutely aware of. He knows that the bulk of opponents are likely to sit off Huddersfield on their home patch in 2024-25 and early evidence has certainly confirmed that.

Town will have no option but take the game to most visitors and a sea-change in playing approach is something Duff has no choice but to try and deliver.

Solving low-block puzzles and containment tactics will be the norm.

Saturday was a case in point. Town made a relatively early breakthrough, courtesy of Callum Marshall’s first league goal on his maiden League One start, but couldn’t build on it.

It made for a bit of a frustrating spectacle at times, but Duff has called for understanding in the weeks and months ahead.

He commented: “That’s why Man City are so good. Because every team goes there and sits in and they manage to beat them every week. But it’s not easy.

"That’s part of the shift of the whole mentality of the football club. We’ve gone from not having the ball to now having the ball.

"You can’t have a go at the players I don’t think - yes they are going to make mistakes, we’re all in League One.

"There was no point smashing the ball down to, with respect, Callum against their two centre-halves who were absolute ‘monsters’. It’s pointless.

“So we have to try and find a way of pulling them apart. We’ve done a high press and playing out from the back (on Saturday).

"And then, what’s it look like when they (opponents) sit in at the top end of the pitch? You need different crossing areas and all different types of patterns and that work will (continue to) get done."

While the early league table makes for pleasant viewing for Town, Duff is not paying particular attention yet.

A review of the club’s progress - and perhaps more attention to the standings - will take place nine games in, according to Duff, who is solely interested in the ‘long game.’

Duff added: “We are going to play against difficult opposition on difficult pitches and difficult weather conditions as the season goes on.

"As long as we are trying to implement the things we want to and the game plan, you are not always in control of the result. But we are in control of performances and how we deliver certain things which are non-negotiable, weather or referee dependent. Running around from a structure and getting in people’s faces..

"We will review after nine games and see where we are at and hopefully it’s positive. Even if it is positive, there’s something to work on."

While Town weren’t always fluid on Saturday, their application and team ethic could not be faulted.

It was embodied in their best outfield player in Mickel Miller. A real outlet down the left in the first half, he grafted for the team when it was more of an even contest on the resumption. Competition has a far bit to do with it according to Duff.

He said: “He was ‘on fire’ and he’s got Jaheim (Headley) breathing down his neck.

"The players are not stupid. He (Miller) knows he needs to step up and perform.