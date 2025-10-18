'The whole place stood still': Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane on Reyes Cleary's wonder goal at Bradford City

BARNSLEY manager Conor Hourihane paid tribute to Reyes Cleary following his outrageous goal of the season contender which lit up his side’s 2-2 draw at high-flying Bradford City in a thrilling Yorkshire derby.

Cleary netted the Reds’ first equaliser with a sensational strike from inside his own half after spotting City keeper Sam Walker off his line.

The hosts lead twice through Antoni Sarcevic and ex-Reds forward Stephen Humphrys, but the visitors took home a share of the spoils thanks to goals from Reyes and impressive interval substitute Parick Kelly.

On Cleary’s goal, Hourihane said: “My biggest thing would be that I just felt like the whole place stood still and waited to see what happened.

"It was quite unique, really. I think everyone was just like, is this going in or not? And we all stood still. The place felt like it just went silent, and we were waiting for the outcome.

"And lucky enough, obviously, it went in. Credit to Reyes. Look, he's been in a bit of fresh air the last couple of weeks.

"His heart was right to play. Two and two for him. And he looks sharp, and he looks electric, and he looks a threat.”

On his side becoming the first team to take something away from Valley Parade this term, he added: “To sum it up, it's difficult I suppose, just because it was end-to-end.

"I think both teams did enough to win it at certain stages. I think the big thing for me is that I'm so proud of the lads.

"I said to them at half-time, you need to take the ball and play with courage. There's more space than what you think. And I thought for the first 20-25 minutes of the second half, that's where I was standing.