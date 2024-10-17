Thomas Tuchel and England's World Cup chances PLUS Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City's League Two promotion credentials - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
In this week’s show, our football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall discuss the appointment of German Thomas Tuchel as the new England head coach and how it enhances the nation’s chances of landing a first piece of major silverware since 1966.
Elsewhere, we look at League Two and the respective promotion chances of second-placed Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City, who moved into the play-off positions over the weekend.
Also, Stuart plumps for his Team of the Week, with Leon picking out a Player of the Week.
Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.