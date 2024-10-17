THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

In this week’s show, our football writing team of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall discuss the appointment of German Thomas Tuchel as the new England head coach and how it enhances the nation’s chances of landing a first piece of major silverware since 1966.

Elsewhere, we look at League Two and the respective promotion chances of second-placed Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City, who moved into the play-off positions over the weekend.

Also, Stuart plumps for his Team of the Week, with Leon picking out a Player of the Week.

Also, Stuart plumps for his Team of the Week, with Leon picking out a Player of the Week.