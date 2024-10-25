Tim Walter pleased by Hull City's 'a point is no point' mentality as he looks for more clinical edge

Tim Walter says it is a "good sign" his Hull City players were frustrated not to beat Burnley on Wednesday.

A 1-1 against the Clarets felt like a step forward as the point was the first the Tigers have taken off one of the Championship's front-runners.

But Walter's attitude is that "a point is no point" and he was pleased to see his players unhappy at not being clinical enough to get all three. As for how they get there, practice and experience are the only route, according to the coach.

It is something they have already been working on ahead of Saturday's game at Derby County.

"My lads are really frustrated but that's a good sign," he said.

"If you are happy with a point that's not enough to win games.

"That's a good sign that we have that mentality.

"We want to win those games and that's important. Maybe we are not at the point to do it. We are not really clinical in the last third."

ACCLIMATISATION: Hull City midfielder Gustavo Puerta

As to how they get more clinical, Walter said: "It's about experience to bring the boys always into the position to do it and then you have to do it. As a coach, I can bring them to such positions but I can't finish, they have to learn it. Therefore you need experience of being in those situations and that's what we are doing.

"We did it (got into the right positions) on Wednesday but you have to make the right decision in the right moment. It's the hardest ting in football. Even in the highest level of football, in the Champions League, they don't always do it."

It is about more than just fitness, as Walter highlighted when talking about how well Charlie Hughes and Gustavo Puerta took to their first two starts each. He must now decide if he can ask them to make a third in seven days.

"They have to be honest with themselves and then afterwards to me if they can play or not," he said.