Tobias Figueiredo poised to leave Hull City with departures an important part of summer transfer strategy

After a heavy outlay in owner/chairman Acun Ilicali's first summer transfer window, the Championship club are more limited in what they can do this season.
There is money to spend, but it is limited, with Ilicali complaining the club could only lose £17m when he would like to put in twice as much.
So any unwanted players that can be moved on will be, and centre-back Figueiredo looks set to be the first after a disappointing debut season.
Signed from Nottingham Forest, the Portuguses youth international made an unconvincing start to life in East Yorkshire, with the nadir his performance at Swansea City in September's 3-0 defeat in what proved to be Shota Arveladze's final game as coach.
He made 22 Championship appearances for Hull last season, none after January 2.
The 29-year-old, who did not feature against Galatasaray in Wednesday's 4-3 pre-season victory, was allowed to fly to Brazil from Hull's pre-season training camp in Turkey to negotiate a move.
Andy Smith played in Wednesday's second half and if he can continue his good first impressions in pre-season, the academ graduate can expect to join the first-team squad next season.
He made his debut in the Football League Trophy in January 2021, but has only added to it with a substitute's appearance in the League Cup that August. The 21-year-old has, though, had loans at Salford City and Grimsby Town.
Hull's first signing of the summer was a loan, and their next two are expected to be as well, with Aaron Connolly and Ruben Vinagre likely to follow Liam Delap. Hull are unlikely to be able to make Karl Darlow's move permanent with Newcastle United wanting a sale and Premier League money giving Bournemouth and Leeds United (who will receive parachute payments this summer) a clear advantage.