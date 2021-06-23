Tommy Rowe returns to Doncaster Rovers after two years of Championship education

RETURN: Tommy Rowe

The 32-year-old winger, who can also play at full-back, has signed a two-year contract at the Keepmoat Stadium after a spell with Bristol City where he made 60 Championship appearances.

Darren Ferguson brought Rowe to Doncaster, initially on loan, in 2016, and he was part of the team which won promotion from League Two in his first season. His time at the club ended in disappointment, missing the crucial penalty as they lost their League One play-off semi-final to Charlton Athletic in 2019.

Like fellow summer signing Ro-Shaun Williams and their new manager Richie Wellens, Rowe came through the Manchester United academy without making a first-team appearance.

Ben Close and Kyle Knoyle have also joined this summer.

The move could see Rowe take on brother Danny, who plays for Burton Albion, next season.