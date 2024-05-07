The forward has been at the centre of transfer speculation for months, with a move away from Brentford seemingly on the cards in the summer transfer window. An array of Premier League clubs are said to be keen on securing the services of a man who appears a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

According to Football Transfers, Tottenham and West Ham are the frontrunners in the race to secure his signature when the window swings open. Manchester United have been linked with the 28-year-old but are now said to be exploring alternative options.

Spurs and the Hammers are reportedly ready to offer £50m to prise Toney away from Brentford, who signed the frontman back in 2020.

Once a raw and inexperienced loanee at Barnsley, Toney was part of the Reds squad that sealed promotion to the Championship in 2016. He has since blossomed into one of the country’s most revered marksmen, although did not take an easy route to the top.

After a number of loan spells, Newcastle United allowed Toney to depart permanently in 2018 and join Peterborough United. A prolific period at Posh landed him a move to Brentford, who he helped reach the top flight with his exploits in front of goal.