Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been approached by Genoa over a permanent deal for former Leeds United loanee Djed Spence.

Spence joined Leeds on loan in August, having failed to establish himself at Tottenham. There was understandably excitement regarding his arrival in West Yorkshire, considering how much he had previously thrived in the Championship.

However, it did not work out for the 23-year-old at Elland Road. He suffered an injury early on in his Leeds career and struggled to dislodge Archie Gray when fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Djed Spence has been out of the picture at Tottenham Hotspur. Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, he could be set for a permanent move to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Genoa are said to made an approach to Tottenham about a permanent deal, with negotiations said to be ongoing. Whether or not a deal can be done will reportedly be dependent on the price, as is common in the transfer market.

Spence will be hoping he can kickstart his career in Serie A after a difficult chapter. Starting his professional career with Middlesbrough, Spence saw his stock soar during a particularly successful loan spell away from the Riverside.