Tottenham Hotspur 'approached' over permanent deal for ex-Leeds United loanee as Fabrizio Romano issues update
Spence joined Leeds on loan in August, having failed to establish himself at Tottenham. There was understandably excitement regarding his arrival in West Yorkshire, considering how much he had previously thrived in the Championship.
However, it did not work out for the 23-year-old at Elland Road. He suffered an injury early on in his Leeds career and struggled to dislodge Archie Gray when fit.
His loan was brought to a premature end in January, with Whites boss Daniel Farke happy to proceed without the presence of the defender. He linked up with Genoa for the remainder of the campaign, making 16 appearances in Italy.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, he could be set for a permanent move to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Genoa are said to made an approach to Tottenham about a permanent deal, with negotiations said to be ongoing. Whether or not a deal can be done will reportedly be dependent on the price, as is common in the transfer market.
Spence will be hoping he can kickstart his career in Serie A after a difficult chapter. Starting his professional career with Middlesbrough, Spence saw his stock soar during a particularly successful loan spell away from the Riverside.
He helped Nottingham Forest seal promotion to the Premier League, landing himself a switch to Tottenham in the process. However, he could be moving on after just six senior outings in a Spurs shirt.
