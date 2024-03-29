Tottenham Hotspur 'interested' in former Leeds United star also linked with Newcastle United
The 27-year-old left the Premier League in 2022, making the move to Barcelona having played a crucial role in Leeds United’s successful survival bid. He has since racked up 78 appearances for the Spanish giants, although speculation regarding his future has remained rife over the last 12 months.
He was recently reported to be the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, while clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have been linked with the winger in the past.
More recently, he has been named as a player who has attracted interest from Tottenham. Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer specialist Dean Jones claimed there is interest from Spurs, but not high expectation that a deal can be done.
He said: "I’m not very expectant over Raphinha, even though Tottenham are interested in him. They have a few like him on their list but I get the feeling he is on it more in hope than expectation.”
He has also been named a player who has attracted interest from Newcastle, with the Newcastle Chronicle claiming he has been looked at by the Magpies in the past.
The report claims Newcastle’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson recently took in Brazil’s win over England, although it remains unclear which Seleção stars were part of his watching brief.
Raphinha made 67 appearances in a Leeds shirt, registering 17 goals and 12 assists following his move from Rennes in 2020. He is considered among the best bargain buys of recent years, having joined the Whites for a reported £17m.
