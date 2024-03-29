The 27-year-old left the Premier League in 2022, making the move to Barcelona having played a crucial role in Leeds United’s successful survival bid. He has since racked up 78 appearances for the Spanish giants, although speculation regarding his future has remained rife over the last 12 months.

He was recently reported to be the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, while clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have been linked with the winger in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More recently, he has been named as a player who has attracted interest from Tottenham. Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer specialist Dean Jones claimed there is interest from Spurs, but not high expectation that a deal can be done.

Former Leeds United star Raphinha is said to be attracting interest. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

He said: "I’m not very expectant over Raphinha, even though Tottenham are interested in him. They have a few like him on their list but I get the feeling he is on it more in hope than expectation.”

He has also been named a player who has attracted interest from Newcastle, with the Newcastle Chronicle claiming he has been looked at by the Magpies in the past.

The report claims Newcastle’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson recently took in Brazil’s win over England, although it remains unclear which Seleção stars were part of his watching brief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad