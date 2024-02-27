Tottenham Hotspur 'leading race' for Hull City star despite Aston Villa agreement
The 22-year-old has been electric in the Championship this term, scoring eight goals in 20 appearances and helping to establish Hull among the promotion contenders. However, his scintillating form appears to be a double-edged sword with Tottenham now said to be keen.
According to TEAMtalk, Spurs have been keeping tabs on the winger and are keen to steal a march on rivals for his signature. They are also said to have PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko on their radar.
Philogene arrived at the MKM Stadium in the summer window as a statement signing for the Tigers. He had already gained Championship experience with loan spells at Stoke City and Cardiff City and had also shone at England for youth level.
As part of the deal that saw him leave Aston Villa for Hull, a buy-back clause was agreed that enables Villa to bring him back. However, there are complexities in the deal that mean it is not straightforward for Philogene to return to Villa Park.
Hull’s vice-chairman Tan Kesler has previously detailed the clause only becomes active if the Tigers seal promotion to the Premier League. Even then, Kesler has claimed Villa must agree terms with the player and match any rival offers.