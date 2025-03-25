Tottenham Hotspur’s Djed Spence has discussed his unsuccessful loan spell at Leeds United - and addressed criticism from his former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

The adventurous full-back joined the Whites on loan in 2023, just over a year on from his £20m move from Middlesbrough to Tottenham Hotspur.

He looked to be a coup for the Championship outfit, but he managed just seven outings before his loan stay was curtailed.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Spence said: “The second loan, when I went to Leeds, it was ‘the [Spurs] manager [Antonio Conte] hasn’t seen much of you, you need to go out and play and prove yourself’.

Djed Spence saw his loan stay at Leeds United cut short in January 2024. | Bruce Rollinson

“That’s when I went to Leeds. That didn’t quite work out. Obviously, I got an injury.

"All the loan moves and everything, I never really settled and had the chance to play. Now I'm playing week in, week out, I feel settled.”

Spence has found form at Tottenham and has been among the club’s better performers in a tough campaign.

The 24-year-old’s ability has never been in doubt, but his former Middlesbrough boss Warnock raised question marks over his ceiling after sanctioning a loan move to Nottingham Forest.

In an appearance on talkSPORT, Warnock said: "I let him go. He needed to sort himself out, really. I basically said to him that you can go to the top or you can go non-league.

"I think Steve Cooper is the manager for him, to be honest. He has let him go forward more often, which suits his game."

Djed Spence has become a key figure for Tottenham Hotspur. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Warnock’s comments were put to Spence and the former England under-21 international conceded he “didn’t take it on”.

He said: "If I'm honest I didn't take it on. I don't know. I had a lot of conversations with him to be fair, and he always said he'd seen a lot of players and I could be the best. He made that comment, I'm either going to be non-league or whatever he said.