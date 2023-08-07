All Sections
Towering £500,000 forward 'is a target' for Hull City and Swansea City

Towering forward Eduvie Ikoba is reportedly a transfer target for Hull City.
Tom Coates
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:29 BST
According to Mail Online, Ikoba has attracted interest from both the Tigers and their Championship rivals Swansea City. He is currently on the books of Hungarian outfit Zalaegerszegi, who are reportedly holding out for a £500,000 fee.

An imposing figure at 6ft 4ins, Ikoba was born in the United States and cut his teeth playing college soccer for Dartmouth Big Green. Despite being drafted by FC Dallas, he did not earn a contract at the club and joined Zalaegerszegi.

After one season with the club, he left for AS Trenčín in Slovakia but returned to Zalaegerszegi last year. He ended last season with a tally of 13 goals from his 33 appearances, and has already featured in Europa Conference League qualifiers this term.

If Hull do strike a deal for Ikoba, he could become the third forward to sign for the club in the current window following the additions of Liam Delap and Aaron Connolly.

Swansea, on the other hand, may need to bolster their attacking options if they lose the prolific Joel Piroe. He has been linked with a host of clubs throughout the summer, including Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton.

