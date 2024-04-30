Both featured prominently at youth level for the Blades before being deemed surplus to requirements and ending up at Prenton Park. However, following the conclusion of the regular League Two season, both have been allowed to seek pastures new.

As it stands, the duo will become free agents once their contracts expire this summer. Tranmere have also confirmed the release of defender Luis Lacey, a former member of Barnsley’s under-18 set-up.

Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins said: “I’d like to thank all those players who are leaving us and wish them the best of luck for the future. We’ve got a group of players we know can do well in this division next season already on board but with scope to bring 9-10 players in over the summer as well to get to the group of 25 that I’m looking for.

A former Sheffield United duo have been released by Tranmere Rovers. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

“That takes time but we’re in a good position to start off and there’s vision to bring some good players in who will help boost the squad.”

Belehouan initially cut his teeth within Manchester United’s youth system before joining Sheffield United in 2017. He tasted senior football with loan stints at FC Halifax Town, Farsley Celtic and Boston United but failed to make a breakthrough at Bramall Lane.

He joined Tranmere back in September, managing eight appearances for the club.

Starbuck’s path was a different one as he had already played football at senior level before Sheffield United came calling. He was recruited by the Blades in 2021 after a handful of outings for Grimsby Town.

A full-back also capable of playing in midfield, Starbuck had loan spells at Kidderminster Harriers and Boston before he was allowed to leave Sheffield United on a permanent basis last year.