Or, in the case of Bradford City, flying high one week and getting booed by your own fans the next.

The Bantams appeared to have turned a corner when they brushed Newport County aside, cruising to a 4-1 away win with the help of an Andy Cook hat-trick.

Walsall fans likely feared the worst when they made the journey to West Yorkshire a week later - Bradford appeared to have found their mojo.

Bradford City are hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Walsall. Inage: George Wood/Getty Images

However, defensive frailties opened the floodgates and the Saddlers ran out 3-1 winners.

If Mark Hughes’ men are to once again challenge for promotion, consistency will be crucial. It is a sentiment shared by Bantams defender Sam Stubbs, who admitted the need for improvement following the Walsall defeat.

He said: “That can be League Two in terms of it’s never going to be plain-sailing. It’s not, but we need to do better with our highs being really high and our lows can sometimes look like (Saturday). I think the team that manages that best over the course of the season will go up.

"People will be scratching their heads to see we can win 4-1 one week and this week (we lose). It has to be better, there has to be responsibility on us as players, as individuals, to do better.”

Another challenge the squad face is getting their fans back onside. When boos rang out following the full-time whistle at the weekend, the players were not being exposed to an unfamiliar noise.

Stubbs said: “They should be frustrated. It’s not been the best start, there’s no hiding from it.

"We have to take responsibility as players first and foremost. Individually, collectively, we have to be better.