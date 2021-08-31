We’ll be updating our live blog throughout the day as we get news for Leeds United, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
Yorkshire transfer deadline day blog
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 15:45
- The transfer deadline window closes at 11pm tonight
- Plenty of ins and outs expected at all 11 of our clubs
- All eyes on Elland Road over Dan James deal
Via Leon Wobschall
NEIL WARNOCK has voiced his relief after finally completing the signing of Slovenian international forward Andraz Sporar - who has provided Middlesbrough with another much-needed striking option. Boro had been trailing the Sporting Lisbon marksman for the past few weeks and he has now finally sealed his move to Teesside on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.Sporar, 27, boasted an excellent goalscoring record and has scored 141 goals in over 300 career appearances.He was the top goalscorer for two successive seasons in the Slovakian top-flight and scored an outstanding 34 goals in 36 games with Slovan Bratislava, while also lifting the Slovak Super Liga title in 2019.A lack of goals was widely credited as the chief reason for Boro’s inability to last the Championship play-off pace last term, with no player reaching double figures.The club’s top-scorer was Duncan Watmore, who netted nine times after joining last Autumn.While Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks have made impressive starts to their Boro careers, Warnock has consistently hammered home the need for more firepower and the arrival of Sporar should help increase the club’s potency in the final third.On Sporar, linked with SPL giants Celtic in late 2019, Warnock said: “He was a player who was highlighted early in the summer. “We chased and persevered and we’ve got it over the line. He’ll be a more than useful addition to the squad. We’ve only got Uche and Josh (Coburn) so we’re delighted to get him.”
Barnsley FC Deadline Day: Have they done enough, what's left to do
BARNSLEY'S focus ahead of the transfer deadline - in terms of potential incoming deals - is specifically centred on two areas - the left-hand side of defence and central midfield.
News of a Boro signing imminent...
Leeds United Deadline Day: Have they done enough, what's left to do?
Leeds United's bench at Burnley said a lot: an 18-year-old, two 19-year-olds, two 20-year-olds, a 21-year-old, a 29-year-old who has not played for injury for two years and in fairness two internationals.
Busy few minutes at Boro...
Middlesbrough striker Ste Walker, 20, has joined League Two side Tranmere Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.
It is the fifth loan spell of Walker’s career - with the young forward having spent two previous temporary stints at both Crewe Alexandra and MK Dons.
From our football writer Leon Wobschall
Middlesbrough have agreed a deal to sign Rennes midfielder James Lea-Siliki, according to reports in France. Boro boss Neil Warnock has been looking to bolster his midfield options and has lined up a move for the 25-year-old. The Cameroonian is expected to initially join on loan. Meanwhile, the busy Teessiders are set to complete a move to sign Slovenian international Andraz Sporar, who will also initially join on loan from Sporting Lisbon. Some reports in Portugal had previously suggested that the switch is dependent on a tax issue being resolved in time. On the outgoing front, midfielder Sam Morsy is interesting several clubs including Ipswich Town.
A bit more flesh on the new keeper to Sheffield United from Stuart Rayner:
Reports in Italy suggest Robin Olsen could be Sheffield United’s new first-choice goalkeeper. The Blades are said to be close to a deadline-day deal for Roma’s Swedish international, who spent last season on loan at Everton. The 31-year-old will effectively be a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal for an initial £24m in August. Michael Verrips and Wes Foderingham have alternated for the past four matches, with manager Slavisa Jokanovic saying he wanted to assess if either was ready to step up to be the new first choice. The answer appears to be no. Olsen made 11 appearances in all competitions for Everton last season, and was an ever-present at this summer’s European Championship, keeping two clean sheets in four matches. He is set to reach 50 caps for his country in the upcoming international break. The Blades are also looking for wingers and midfielders on deadline day, and have been linked with Morgan Gibbs-White of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
New keeper for Blades?
Sheffield United’s search for a first-choice goalkeeping option to replace Aaron Ramsdale appears to have been resolved with the club having lined up a move for Roma’s Robin Olsen.
The Swedish international, 31, who was at Everton last term, is set to join on a season-long loan.
Saido Berahino: Is he on his way to Sheffield Wednesday
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are being linked with an audacious move for former Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion forward Sadio Berahino - according to reports in Belgium.
Sheffield United line up loan move for Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White
SHEFFIELD UNITED are set to complete the loan signing of exciting Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White shortly.