NEW BARNSLEY signing Claudio Gomes has pledged to do everything he can to help push the Reds forward after joining the club on a season-long loan from Premier League giants Manchester City
SHEFFIELD UNITED have completed the loan signing of exciting Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White
BARNSLEY are working on a deal to sign Manchester City’s French midfielder Claudio Gomes, reports Leon Wobschall.
Reports are suggesting that the 21-year-old, capped by France up to under-20 level, will join the Reds on loan.
Gomes, formerly on the books of Paris Saint-Germain, made his City debut in the 2-0 win over Chelsea in the 2018 Community Shield win at Wembley.
The schemer made one further appearance for City in the EFL Cup in that 2018-19 season and featured twice in the Football League Trophy.
Last season, he made his FA Cup debut as a substitute for Rodri in a 3–1 win at Swansea City in February, while also appearing for City under-21s side on a couple of occasions in the EFL Trophy.
Barcelona winger set to join up with Sheffield United
Reports in Spain say Sheffield United have agreed to take Barcelona’s Alex Collado on a season-long loan, ending manager Slavisa Jokanovic’s summer-long search for a winger, reports Stuart Rayner
The Serb likes to play a 4-2-3-1 formation or variants of it, but inherited a squad built entirely for Chris Wilder’s 3-5-2, and therefore completely devoid of genuine wide forwards. Jokanovic has targeted one all summer, and appears to have finally landed one in Collado.
The 22-year-old has played most of his fotball for Barcelona B, but did make the first of two senior substitue appearances in 2019. It is reported he was close to a move elsewhere earlier in the window, only for it to break down. It is not expected there will be any provision for the deal to be made permanent.
Diamond back to sparkle for Harrogate Town
FANS’ FAVOURITE Jack Diamond has pledged to do all he can to rewind the clock after joining Harrogate Town for a second spell.
The Sunderland winger, 21, impressed during a loan spell at Town during their 2019-20 promotion season to the EFL, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 35 appearances. He has now returned to The EnviroVent Stadium and will stay at the club for the remainder of the campaign.
He said: “The move presented a good challenge for me, I’ve already done a lot here and finished off on a high when I left so the challenge now is to replicate what I have done. “I grew a lot as a player in my last spell and was able to find consistency, all the lads helped me so much with advice.
“There’s no time in football to stay still, you have got to keep improving yourself so coming here on loan was a great option for me.”
The Gateshead-born player had featured three times for the Wearsiders, making two starts in the Carabao Cup. The one-time Spennymoor wingman has become Harrogate’s eighth signing of the summer window.
Bantams close to one more signing before the deadline
Bradford City are hoping to make one more signing tonight, despite being involved in the Football League Trophy this evening.
Chief executive Ryan Sparks has confirmed to BBC Radio West Yorkshire the club has agreed terms with a League Two striker, who will undergo a medical whilst his new team-mates take on Lincoln City at Valley Parade.
The Bantams signed Alex Gilliead, Liam Ridehalgh, Lee Angol, Oscar Threlkeld, Abo Eisa, Andy Cook, Fiacre Kelleher, Yann Songo’o and Caolan Lavery before the season started.
Middlesbrough add some experience in midfield
MIDDLESBROUGH have followed up the signing of Slovenian international forward Andraz Sporar with the addition of Cameroonian midfielder James Lea Siliki.
The arrival of Sporting Lisbon marksman Sporar, who the club have been trailing for some time, has provided the club with another much-needed additional goalscoring option. He has joined on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign. Sporar, 27, boasted an excellent goalscoring record and has scored 141 goals in over 300 career appearances. He was the top goalscorer for two successive seasons in the Slovakian top-flight and scored an outstanding 34 goals in 36 games with Slovan Bratislava, while also lifting the Slovak Super Liga title in 2019.
Rotherham and Doncaster battle for Grigg’s signature
SOUTH YORKSHIRE rivals Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers are fighting it out to sign Sunderland striker Will Grigg, writes Leon Wobschall.
The one-time Northern Ireland international has been told he can leave the Stadium of Light if a suitable offer comes in ahead of the deadline and both the Millers and Rovers are making their pitch to sign the 30-year-old.
Rovers - without a win in League One so far this season and propping up the table - have been handed a welcome boost with the news that the club’s board have made more funds available ahead of the transfer deadline to aid manager Richie Wellens’s quest to bring in a couple of new recruits in the final third.
Millers boss Paul Warne has made no secret of his desire to bring in another forward option to boost the club’s firepower.