BACK FOR MORE: Jack Diamond celebrates after he scores oHarrogate Town’s third goal during the National League Play Off Final Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

FANS’ FAVOURITE Jack Diamond has pledged to do all he can to rewind the clock after joining Harrogate Town for a second spell.

The Sunderland winger, 21, impressed during a loan spell at Town during their 2019-20 promotion season to the EFL, scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 35 appearances. He has now returned to The EnviroVent Stadium and will stay at the club for the remainder of the campaign.

He said: “The move presented a good challenge for me, I’ve already done a lot here and finished off on a high when I left so the challenge now is to replicate what I have done. “I grew a lot as a player in my last spell and was able to find consistency, all the lads helped me so much with advice.

“There’s no time in football to stay still, you have got to keep improving yourself so coming here on loan was a great option for me.”