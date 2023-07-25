Tributes have been paid to former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Bart-Williams following his death at the age of 49.

Bart-Williams spent four years in S6, making 140 appearances and scoring 21 goals after joining the club from Leyton Orient. A firm favourite among fans, he was part of the Owls side that reached the FA Cup and League Cup finals in 1993.

His death was announced yesterday (July 24), on the same day it was confirmed his former Wednesday teammate and manager Trevor Francis had died at the age of 69.

Bart-Williams left Wednesday in 1995 to join Nottingham Forest, where he spent seven years. Spells with Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town followed, before he moved abroad for stints with APOEL and Marsaxlokk.

Posting on Twitter, Owls legend Chris Waddle said: “Really sorry to hear the sad news of Chris Bart-Williams, a good lad and a very talented footballer gone too early. RIP CBW.”

His former Nottingham Forest teammate Alan Rogers tweeted: “Omg. Just woke up to the news of Chris Bart-Williams passing, [I] am absolutely shocked and devastated. The Bartman. What and amazing fella and teammate. Shocked. Thoughts with all the family.”

Bart-Williams’ former Wednesday teammate Mark Bright tweeted: “My heart is heavy, RIP my former SWFC team mate Chris Bart-Williams, a wonderfully gifted player, with a huge personality, and a very charismatic guy. To know him was to love him, sending love to his family, friends and former team mates.”

