All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Tributes flood in following death of former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest midfielder Chris Bart-Williams

Tributes have been paid to former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Bart-Williams following his death at the age of 49.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 09:47 BST

Bart-Williams spent four years in S6, making 140 appearances and scoring 21 goals after joining the club from Leyton Orient. A firm favourite among fans, he was part of the Owls side that reached the FA Cup and League Cup finals in 1993.

His death was announced yesterday (July 24), on the same day it was confirmed his former Wednesday teammate and manager Trevor Francis had died at the age of 69.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bart-Williams left Wednesday in 1995 to join Nottingham Forest, where he spent seven years. Spells with Charlton Athletic and Ipswich Town followed, before he moved abroad for stints with APOEL and Marsaxlokk.

Most Popular
Bart-Williams spent four years in S6, making 140 appearances and scoring 21 goals. Image: Ben Radford/AllsportBart-Williams spent four years in S6, making 140 appearances and scoring 21 goals. Image: Ben Radford/Allsport
Bart-Williams spent four years in S6, making 140 appearances and scoring 21 goals. Image: Ben Radford/Allsport

Posting on Twitter, Owls legend Chris Waddle said: “Really sorry to hear the sad news of Chris Bart-Williams, a good lad and a very talented footballer gone too early. RIP CBW.”

His former Nottingham Forest teammate Alan Rogers tweeted: “Omg. Just woke up to the news of Chris Bart-Williams passing, [I] am absolutely shocked and devastated. The Bartman. What and amazing fella and teammate. Shocked. Thoughts with all the family.”

Bart-Williams’ former Wednesday teammate Mark Bright tweeted: “My heart is heavy, RIP my former SWFC team mate Chris Bart-Williams, a wonderfully gifted player, with a huge personality, and a very charismatic guy. To know him was to love him, sending love to his family, friends and former team mates.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In response to Bright’s tribute, Chris Kamara tweeted: “The Bartman gone far too soon, as you say Brighty what a character. RIP.”

Related topics:Nottingham Forest