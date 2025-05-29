Turkish coach emerges as Hull City front-runner after leading successful escape from relegation

Sergej Jakirovic has emerged as Hull City's top target to be their new coach.

Owner/chairman Acun Ilicali has been conducting interviews with coaches based at home and abroad for the job vacated when Ruben Selles was sacked at the end of 2024-25.

It now appears Kayserispor's Jakirovic is his first choice.

Reports in Hull say talks have taken place with the Bosnian, whose odds with the bookmakers tumbled in the last 24 hours.

Former Dinamo Zagreb coach Jakirovic led Kayserispor out of the Super Lig relegation zone after taking over in January with the club third-bottom. With one game to play, they sit in 12th, eight points clear of the bottom four, who will be relegated.

Selles took Hull from bottom of the Championship to safety after taking over in December, but only on goal difference, and not with the panache Ilicai demands from his teams.

He interviewed former Rangers and Sunderland manager Michael Beale for the job, but appeared to decide against, whilst Emre Belozoglu is thought to have backed out of the process after the backlash against him. The former Turkey captain served a suspended prison sentence for a racial slur during his playing days.

LEADING CANDIDATE: Sergej Jakirovic managed Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League in 2024-25 before moving to Turkey (Image: Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Ilicali combined his role at Hull with the vice--presidency of Fenerbahce, who Kayserispor held to a 3-3 a month ago.