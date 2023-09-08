Ukraine v England: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time, team news and odds for Euro 2024 qualifier
The first international break of the season has arrived and the Three Lions will face Ukraine before a friendly against Scotland.
England are sitting comfortably at the top of Group C, having won each of their opening four qualifying fixtures.
They are six points ahead of Ukraine in second, while Italy occupy third place on three points.
Here is all the information you need ahead of England’s clash with Ukraine.
When is Ukraine v England?
The fixture will take place on Saturday, September 9. Kick-off is scheduled for 5pm BST.
Where is Ukraine v England being held?
Due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the game is being held at the Tarczyński Arena in Poland.
How can I watch Ukraine v England?
Channel 4 will be broadcasting the fixture, with coverage beginning at 4pm. Jules Breach will be on hosting duties, with Joe Cole, Jill Scott and Andriy Shevchenko as pundits.
It will also be live streamed on the Channel 4 website and app.
Is there any team news?
Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate selected a 26-man squad for the double-header, although injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish have whittled the squad down.
Here is the squad in full:
GK: Jordan Pickford (Everton)
GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
GK: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace)
DF: Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
DF: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)
DF: Levi Colwill (Chelsea)
DF: Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion)
DF: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)
DF: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)
DF: Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)
DF: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)
MF: Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)
MF: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
MF: Declan Rice (Arsenal)
MF: Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq)
MF: Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)
MF: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)
MF: James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)
FW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
FW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
FW: Phil Foden (Manchester City)
FW: Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)
FW: Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)
FW: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
Odds
Here are the Sky Bet match outcome odds:
Ukraine win: 7/1
Draw: 18/5
England win: 2/5