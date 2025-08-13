Sheffield Wednesday and Bansley both won League Cup shoot-outs to set up Yorshire derbies in the second round.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Huddersfield Town will win a trip to big-spending Premier League new boys Sunderland after knocking Leicester City out on spot kicks.

A hugely inexperienced Sheffield Wednesday team took a 3-3 draw at Bolton Wanderers, then triumphed on penalties to set up a home tie with Leeds United which will be both exciting in a footballing sense and important in a footballing one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley knew that victory at home to Fleetwood Town would set up an Oakwell game against South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

THE PRIZE: The League Cup (Image: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

They won 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.

League One sides Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City missed out on plum ties after beating Championship opposition in round one.

Doncaster travel to league Two Accrington Stanley, whereas Bradford are at Championship Stoke City.

The draw was split into a northern and southern section, limiting the travel for away teams.

Ties will be played on the final midweek of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 11 English clubs involved in European competition this season will join at the third round stage.

Ties featuring Yorkshire clubs: Barnsley v Rotherham United; Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United; Sunderland v Huddersfield Town, Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers, Stoke City v Bradford City.

Other northern section ties: Birmingham City v Port Vale; Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion v Lincoln City; Wigan Athletic v Stockport County; Burnley v Derby County; Preston North End v Wrexham; Everton v Mansfield; Grimsby Town v Manchester United