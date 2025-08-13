Updated League Cup draw: Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United as shoot-outs set up two Yorkshire derbies
And Huddersfield Town will win a trip to big-spending Premier League new boys Sunderland after knocking Leicester City out on spot kicks.
A hugely inexperienced Sheffield Wednesday team took a 3-3 draw at Bolton Wanderers, then triumphed on penalties to set up a home tie with Leeds United which will be both exciting in a footballing sense and important in a footballing one.
Barnsley knew that victory at home to Fleetwood Town would set up an Oakwell game against South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.
They won 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes.
League One sides Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City missed out on plum ties after beating Championship opposition in round one.
Doncaster travel to league Two Accrington Stanley, whereas Bradford are at Championship Stoke City.
The draw was split into a northern and southern section, limiting the travel for away teams.
Ties will be played on the final midweek of the month.
The 11 English clubs involved in European competition this season will join at the third round stage.
Ties featuring Yorkshire clubs: Barnsley v Rotherham United; Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United; Sunderland v Huddersfield Town, Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers, Stoke City v Bradford City.
Other northern section ties: Birmingham City v Port Vale; Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion v Lincoln City; Wigan Athletic v Stockport County; Burnley v Derby County; Preston North End v Wrexham; Everton v Mansfield; Grimsby Town v Manchester United
Southern section: Fulham vs Bristol City; Norwich City v Southampton; Oxford United v Brighton and Hove Albion; Reading v Wimbledon; Bournemouth v Brentford; Millwall vs Coventry City; Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United; Swansea City v Plymouth Argyle; Bromley v Wycombe Wanderers; Cardiff City v Cheltenham Town; Cambridge United v Charlton Athletic.