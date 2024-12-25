Walsall v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann will be careful about how he uses squad depth

With a squad depth Grant McCann is already looking to add to in the transfer window, the hectic Festive period ought to play into the hands of Doncaster Rovers.

But having the numbers is one thing, getting the right balance is another.

The Boxing Day trip to Walsall is the first of four games in nine days for Doncaster, like most of England's professional clubs. They are, though, better equipped than most to cope.

"It's a grueling period. I'm pleased we've got a near enough fully-fit squad because it's going to be tested in the next 10 days, it really is," said manager McCann.

"It's important when we've got players ready and fresh that we utilise the squad because there's no point flogging anyone. We don't need to, we've got a very good squad.

"What's important is we get the team right, it's not about just changing 10, it won't be like that. If it needs fine-tuning or someone's maybe more tired than the other, we've got players who can step in."

And the period kicks off with a trip to the strongest home team in League Two, a Saddlers side who have won their last four and are unbeaten since early August.

"They're very strong at home," said McCann. "I watched them a few weeks back against Charlton in the FA Cup, Charlton won 3-0 but I could see how strong they are, how physical, how robust they looked, they look organised with lots of energy about them, the bit between the teeth and lots of confidence. People are scoring goals, they're defending well, they don't give up many shots.

OPTIONS: Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann

"It doesn't come much tougher."

McCann's options at Bescot Stadium include former Hull City defender Josh Emmanuel now fully up to speed after joining as a free agent and in with a good chance of earning an extension to the contract due to expire in the new year.

"Josh is a good player I know very well from my time at Hull," said McCann, who hopes to sign a forward next week.

"He's on a short-term contract so that's something we'll look to speak to Josh and his agent about because I think he enjoys it here and the opportunity we've given him.