Warning issued to Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC fans over 'extremely busy' train services due to engineering works

Fans of Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley planning to travel to the League One play-off final by train have been warned to expect “extremely busy services”.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th May 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:26 BST

Engineering work is due to begin on the Midland Mainline on Saturday (May 27), two days before the South Yorkshire rivals will meet at Wembley Stadium in London. East Midlands Railway (EMR) have said works will “significantly affect” services between May 27 and June 11.

During this period, the intercity service from Derby and Sheffield to London will be reduced to one train per hour. EMR have said travelling fans can expect busy services and longer journeys, and that queuing systems will be put in place at London St Pancras and Sheffield stations on the day of the match.

Neil Grabham, customer services director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We are advising Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday fans travelling Bank Holiday Monday (May 29) to plan ahead and allow plenty of time to complete their journeys.

Engineering work is due to begin on the Midland Mainline on Saturday (May 27), two days before the South Yorkshire rivals will meet at Wembley Stadium. Image: IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images
Engineering work is due to begin on the Midland Mainline on Saturday (May 27), two days before the South Yorkshire rivals will meet at Wembley Stadium. Image: IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

"Saturday marks the start of a 16-day stretch of engineering works where there will be fewer Intercity services to Derby, Chesterfield and Sheffield, and journey times will be extended.

“Rail replacement buses will be in place on the Derwent Valley Line, between Derby and Matlock, with the exception of the ASLEF Strike days on May 31 and June 3, where there will be no services.

“We would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst Network Rail carries out this essential upgrade of the tracks at both Clay Cross and Milford tunnels.”

