'Warrior' Rotherham United defender Lee Peltier desperate to face old club Middlesbrough FC, says Paul Warne

Peltier, who was released by Boro at the end of last season, encountered the problem in training at the end of last week.

Shane Ferguson (groin) and Tom Eaves (calf), who also sat out Wednesday night's 3-0 victory over the Tangerines, could also return, although Warne is unlikely to take any unnecessary risks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "Pelts tweaked his 'hammy', we played a game amongst ourselves on Friday and stupidly he chased after Chieo (Ogbene) and his hamstring didn't like it.

"He is a bit of a warrior and I know how desperate he is to play at the weekend, so it wouldn't surprise me if he took 32 pain-killers to play. If you asked him he would say he has a chance. I would be amazed if you can tweak a hammy and play the following week but what do I know, I am not a doctor.

"Eaves felt his calf a bit. He had a severe calf injury in the summer and we didn't think we'd get him back before the window; we did ever so well but he had a little setback.

"We didn't want to risk him and him be out for 12 weeks. We have got to make decisions on that. Shane Ferguson has a groin issue, not a big issue, he might be available for the weekend as Tom might."

Lee Peltier of Rotherham United (Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Brooke Norton-Cuffy, one of a host of Millers players to impress in midweek, came on due to hamstring tightness and he will be assessed before the trip to the Riverside Stadium.

Warne added: "Brooke came off because his hammy was tight and he went up the tunnel to get assessed and then as soon as the goal went in he ran back out, which was great, he has probably done his hammy."