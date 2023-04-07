Watford v Huddersfield Town: Ben Jackson says Terriers have shown they are better than Championship position

Ben Jackson says Huddersfield Town have shown they have more talent than the Championship table suggests. It is a message he wants to ram home at Watford on Friday.

Momentum has started to swing the Terriers' way recently, with the news that a much-needed takeover is in the offing, then a six-point deduction for Reading putting Town's fate in their own hands but most of all consecutive victories over Millwall and Middlesbrough.

So although they start Easter in the relegation zone – albeit only on goal difference from Cardiff City – it feels to Jackson as if things are moving in the right direction.

"There's a lot of momentum, a lot of fight and a lot more quality than our league position probably shows," he said. "The last couple of games especially have shown that and our aim is to beat teams above us and get out of this situation.

EXPERIENCE: Huddersfield Town's Ben Jackson was in a relegation battle with Doncaster Rovers last season

"Especially over the last few weeks the boys have been working really hard and you work hard and earn your luck to an extent.

"Those results do feel like they've been coming. The last two games have really shown that hard work will get us results.

"It's nice to score four goals (against Middlesbrough). It shows when we get the right patterns of play and the players in the right positions we've got the quality to score those goals but sometimes you have to have your backs against the wall, nick a goal and defend again.

"The way we won the (Boro) game was good. The crowd was loud and the way the goals came in that quick flurry (the four goals 20 second-half minutes apart), then fighting to keep that lead, it was quite special."

Jackson's last two loans got him used to the pressures of late season.

Last year he was part of the Doncaster Rovers team relegated to League Two, and the season before he was at Bolton Wanderers as they went in the opposite direction.

"I don't mind it, I'd rather be fighting towards the end of the season than have nothing to play for," he said. "It's not about me personally, the main thing is keeping this club up but nobody wants multiple relegations on their CV."

The Terriers will lay on 10 free coaches to supporters travelling to Cardiff after the game was moved for Sky Sports. It will now be played at noon on Sunday April 30.