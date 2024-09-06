Wealdstone v York City: Fairytale of new York signing is not complete until he adds goals
The story of an unheralded player doing so well in a pre-season friendly the opposition manager signs him is not new.
Legend has it Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United that way – actually it just sped up a deal already planned – and this summer Rotherham United snapped up 22-year-old Jack Holmes after he played against them for non-league Stamford.
It was a similar story for their fellow winger Fadera, who cut in from the left and scored as a Garforth Town substitute against the Minstermen in July. He had only recently joined from York League Hamilton Panthers.
Adam Hinshelwood asked him to come on trial and now he could make his debut in the Conference at Wealdstone on Saturday.
He might be shy in front of a camera, but the 19-year-old is confident. Asked if he ever thought he could make it as pro, he replies: "To be honest, yeah.
"I started playing for Hamilton Panthers for two years then I went for a trial at Garforth Town and now we are here, it's a big jump.
"My agent told me York were interested in taking me on trial.
"Training with the first team has been good. I've been playing since I was one or two. It's different from playing at grassroots level or for Garforth, more tactical."
Now he wants to make an impact on the scoresheet.
"I'm quick but it's not only about pace, I can pass, dribble, shoot, I can offer everything,” he says. "I can play on the left wing, right or as a nine (centre-forward).
"I want to showcase my talent and hopefully score some goals."
He might not be the only debutant with defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott joining on a season-long loan from Cardiff City this week.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.