Mo Fadera's is a familiar footballing fairytale but York City’s latest signing hopes there are more chapters to come, and that they will be filled with goals.

The story of an unheralded player doing so well in a pre-season friendly the opposition manager signs him is not new.

It was a similar story for their fellow winger Fadera, who cut in from the left and scored as a Garforth Town substitute against the Minstermen in July. He had only recently joined from York League Hamilton Panthers.

Adam Hinshelwood asked him to come on trial and now he could make his debut in the Conference at Wealdstone on Saturday.

He might be shy in front of a camera, but the 19-year-old is confident. Asked if he ever thought he could make it as pro, he replies: "To be honest, yeah.

"I started playing for Hamilton Panthers for two years then I went for a trial at Garforth Town and now we are here, it's a big jump.

"My agent told me York were interested in taking me on trial.

NEW YORK: Mo Fadera has joined the Minstermen after a successful trial

"Training with the first team has been good. I've been playing since I was one or two. It's different from playing at grassroots level or for Garforth, more tactical."

Now he wants to make an impact on the scoresheet.

"I'm quick but it's not only about pace, I can pass, dribble, shoot, I can offer everything,” he says. "I can play on the left wing, right or as a nine (centre-forward).

"I want to showcase my talent and hopefully score some goals."