West Bromwich Albion have confirmed the departure of former Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old had been at The Hawthorns since December 2022, in the role of first-team assistant coach. He helped former Terriers boss Carlos Corberan steer the Baggies into the Championship play-offs last term but they fell short in the semi-finals.

A statement issued by West Brom read: “Albion can confirm first-team assistant coach Michael Hefele has today departed the club to pursue a new challenge overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The former Huddersfield Town man joined Carlos Corberán’s backroom staff in December 2022. The club thanks ‘Hef’ for his service to Albion and wishes him well in his future career.”

Michael Hefele achieved cult hero status at Huddersfield Town. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Hefele spent two years as a player at Huddersfield, endearing himself to the John Smith’s Stadium faithful with his performances and charisma. He left for Nottingham Forest in 2018, later hanging up his boots in 2021 for medical reasons.

Huddersfield brought the former defender back to the club in a role combining coaching duties with hospitality and ambassadorial responsibilities. Hefele left West Yorkshire for a second time to link up with Corberan at West Brom.

After leaving The Hawthorns, he issued a message via social media thanking the club. He said: “The time has come to say goodbye to [West Brom]. I want to thank the football club, the staff, the players and supporters for everything we’ve been through together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me football it’s not all about just ‘the football player’ or ‘great tactics’ etc. For me, it’s more about the human behind the player/staff. It’s about strong and deep relationships. It’s about caring for each other to improve and to help everyone who needs and wants help to arrive to the highest level.