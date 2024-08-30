West Bromwich Albion hold 'talks' over ex-Sheffield United man also linked with Sheffield Wednesday
The Toffees loaned Holgate out to Southampton and Sheffield United last season, but neither stint made a regular first-team spot at Goodison Park appear likely.
Earlier today (August 30), reports suggested Sheffield Wednesday had engaged in talks with Everton about taking the defender to Hillsborough. In the final hours of the window, Football Insider have claimed there has been an approach from West Brom.
The Baggies previously signed Holgate over five years ago, taking him on loan for the second half of the 2018/19 season. He has now been linked with a return to the club, who are now led by former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town coach Carlos Corberan.
It has been suggested talks are taking place regarding a potential loan switch to the Midlands.
Yorkshire-born Holgate was nurtured within Barnsley’s youth system and made a first-team breakthrough before being signed by Everton. He followed the same path from Oakwell to Goodison Park as John Stones, but has not been able to hit similar heights.
He has, however, accumulated 137 appearances in the Premier League and 24 in the Championship.
