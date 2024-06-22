West Ham and Brentford show 'interest' in Sheffield United academy graduate linked with Newcastle United
The 27-year-old has been at Goodison Park for eight years, although has been linked with an exit in recent months. Newcastle United have been credited with interest in the frontman, who missed out on England’s Euro 2024 squad.
According to Football Transfers, he has caught the attention of West Ham and Brentford as he approaches the final year of his Toffees contract. The Hammers are said to have their eye on recruiting a reliable focal point, while Brentford are thought to be eyeing Ivan Toney replacements.
Toney does not appear to have a future with the Bees, as he has been strongly linked with a raft of Premier League sides.
If Everton do not sell Calvert-Lewin this summer, or do not tie him down to a new deal, they risk losing the forward on a free transfer in 2025. Considering their brushes with financial fair play (FFP), losing out on such a substantial fee is unlikely to prove appealing to the Everton board.
Yorkshire-born Calvert-Lewin started his career at Sheffield United, cutting his teeth in the Blades youth system before making a senior breakthrough. He made 12 appearances at senior level for the club before joining Everton in 2016.
It did not take long for Calvert-Lewin to become a regular fixture in the Everton side and he has amassed nearly 250 outings for the Toffees, scoring 68 goals.
