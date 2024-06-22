West Ham United and Brentford have reportedly expressed interest in signing former Sheffield United forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton.

The 27-year-old has been at Goodison Park for eight years, although has been linked with an exit in recent months. Newcastle United have been credited with interest in the frontman, who missed out on England’s Euro 2024 squad.

According to Football Transfers, he has caught the attention of West Ham and Brentford as he approaches the final year of his Toffees contract. The Hammers are said to have their eye on recruiting a reliable focal point, while Brentford are thought to be eyeing Ivan Toney replacements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Toney does not appear to have a future with the Bees, as he has been strongly linked with a raft of Premier League sides.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a product of the Sheffield United academy. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

If Everton do not sell Calvert-Lewin this summer, or do not tie him down to a new deal, they risk losing the forward on a free transfer in 2025. Considering their brushes with financial fair play (FFP), losing out on such a substantial fee is unlikely to prove appealing to the Everton board.

Yorkshire-born Calvert-Lewin started his career at Sheffield United, cutting his teeth in the Blades youth system before making a senior breakthrough. He made 12 appearances at senior level for the club before joining Everton in 2016.