The 28-year-old has struggled to establish himself at the Etihad Stadium since joining from boyhood club Leeds in 2022. He has made a total of 31 appearances in all competitions and has not made a single league start this term.

According to The Athletic, Manchester City have agreed for the England international to spend the rest of the season in the capital.

West Ham are said to be covering Phillips’ salary for the duration of his time at the London Stadium. He had also been linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, although the Hammers appear to be in pole position to secure his services.

A move to West Ham could potentially keep Phillips in the frame for a spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad. The Three Lions boss is an admirer of Phillips, although is blessed with a plethora of options in midfield.

A product of the Leeds academy, Phillips ascended the youth ranks at Thorp Arch before becoming a key figure at senior level.