The 31-year-old, once an £80m acquisition for Manchester United, has been in and out of the Red Devils side this season and could reportedly move on in the summer.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, West Ham are lining up a move for the England international as they look to add aerial prowess to their squad.

The Hammers have previously been linked with the Yorkshireman, although a move away from Old Trafford has failed to materialise. However, West Ham could reportedly be willing to stump up between £15m and £20m to secure his services.

Harry Maguire is a graduate of Sheffield United's academy. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Maguire cut his teeth within the Sheffield United academy, eventually progressing into the senior set-up and making 166 appearances for the Blades.

Spells with Hull City and Leicester followed and it was his time with the Foxes that established him among Europe’s most coveted centre-backs. He joined Manchester United in 2019 and has since racked up 199 appearances for the club.