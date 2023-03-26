What channel is England vs Ukraine on in the Euro 2024 qualifier?

England are back in action on Sunday evening as they take on Ukraine in their lastest Euro 2024 qualifying game. The Three Lions return to Wembley following their 2-1 away win against Italy last time out and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins.
Gareth Southgate’s side went 2-0 up in Naples last Thursday before their opponents pulled a goal back. Luke Shaw also got sent off but they managed to hold on for an important three points.
North Macedonia and Malta are also in England’s group as they look to book their place at the tournament in Germany next summer.
Is England vs Ukraine on TV?
Yes. England’s clash against Ukraine is being shown live on Channel 4. The game kicks-offs at 5pm (GMT) and coverage starts an hour earlier. It can also be watched on All 4, Channel 4’s streaming service on mobile, laptop and table devices. Free text updates are also available on England’s official football twitter page.