What channel is England vs Ukraine on in the Euro 2024 qualifier?

All you need to know as England prepare for their next game as they look to make it back-to-back wins

England are back in action on Sunday evening as they take on Ukraine in their lastest Euro 2024 qualifying game. The Three Lions return to Wembley following their 2-1 away win against Italy last time out and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins.

Gareth Southgate’s side went 2-0 up in Naples last Thursday before their opponents pulled a goal back. Luke Shaw also got sent off but they managed to hold on for an important three points.

North Macedonia and Malta are also in England’s group as they look to book their place at the tournament in Germany next summer.

England's manager Gareth Southgate attends a team training session at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent, central England, on March 21, 2023 ahead of of their UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier football match against Italy. (Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Is England vs Ukraine on TV?