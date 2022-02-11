The Terriers sit fifth in the table, four points ahead of the Blades in 10th but tomorrow's hosts have played three more games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades have won their last four league games to reignite their play-off hopes while Huddersfield have proven hard to beat in recent weeks, going unbeaten in their last 11 games.

YORKSHIRE DERBY: Huddersfield Town won a dramatic encounter when the sides met earlier in the season. Picture: Getty Images.

Here is all you need to know ahead of tomorrow's Yorkshire derby.

How can I watch?

The fixture is set to be broadcast by Sky Sports Football, with the game kicking off at 12.30pm at the John Smith's Stadium.

The match can also be streamed on Now TV, using a day pass for all Sky Sports channels which can be purchased for a one-off payment of £11.98.

Latest team news

Team news is expected from both camps today, with Sheffield United holding their pre-match press conference at 11.30pm and Huddersfield Town expected to host their pre-match briefing at 12.30pm.

League One form guide

Huddersfield Town: DWDWDD. Sheffield United: WWWWDL.

Odds