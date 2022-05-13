The Terriers ended the regular Championship campaign as one of the in-form teams heading into the play-offs after winning six of their last seven games, helping them to a third-placed finish behind the promoted duo of Fulham and Bournemouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town were last promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs in the 2016-17 season, when they defeated Reading in a penalty shoot-out, but Corberan is only focused on the primary task in hand against Luton on Friday.

The 39-year-old told a press conference: “It (playing at Wembley) is not something that’s in our minds.

“We’re going to play a very strong and competitive team over 180 minutes and we know we need to perform at our best level for two games over 90 minutes, and in our minds there is no time to be thinking about the future, we need to think about the present."

Here's how you can keep up with the first leg tonight, with the return game to be played on Monday night.

How can I watch?

LAST TIME OUT: Huddersfield beat Luton 2-0 when the sides met in West Yorkshire in April. Picture: Getty Images.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will broadcast the action from 7pm, with the contest kicking off at 7.45pm.

PLAY-OFFS - Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town will have VAR at the Championship play-off final if they reach Wembley.

Is there a stream?

The fixture can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.99.

SIDELINED: Sorba Thomas. Picture: Getty Images.

Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.

Last time out

Huddersfield won 2-0 when the sides met at the beginning of April. Jon Russell scored a remarkable goal just before the hour and the three points were sealed by Naby Sarr's goal on 89 minutes.

When the teams met at Kenilworth Road, they played out a 0-0 draw in October.

Team news

Luton forward Elijah Adebayo is closing in on a return from injury going into the semi-final with Huddersfield. Adebayo has missed his side’s last two games due to a hamstring issue but Hatters boss Nathan Jones said there is “far better news” on the player ahead of Friday’s first leg.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (ankle) has been ruled out of Luton’s play-off campaign, while fellow midfielder Fred Onyedinma (hamstring) is doubtful. Midfielder Luke Berry could feature following a knee problem but goalkeepers James Shea and Jed Steer remain sidelined, along with defender Gabe Osho (hamstring).

Huddersfield will travel to Kenilworth Road without Sorba Thomas and Matty Pearson. Winger Thomas has been out with a knee injury he suffered against Middlesbrough last month and defender Pearson missed the last seven league games of the season. Both have since returned to training but Friday’s game will come too soon.