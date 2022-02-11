What channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Rotherham United on? - Kick-off time, streaming details, odds and latest team news for League One clash

Both sides head into the contest having won five of their last six league fixtures, with the Millers aiming to strengthen their position at the top of the table while the Owls are closing in on a return to the top six.

Here's all you need to know ahead of Sunday's South Yorkshire derby.

How can I watch?

DERBY CLASH: Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 when the sides met earlier in the season. Picture: PA Wire.

The fixture is set to be broadcast by Sky Sports Football, with the game kicking off at 12pm at Hillsborough.

The match can also be streamed on Now TV, using a day pass for all Sky Sports channels which can be purchased for a one-off payment of £11.98.

Latest team news

Rotherham United have been dealt two fresh injury blows with Will Grigg and Mickel Miller picking up hamstring problems in the last week. Richard Wood is back for the visitors after serving his suspension after being sent off last weekend.

The latest team news from Wednesday is expected later this afternoon when Darren Moore addresses the media.

League One form guide

Sheffield Wednesday: WWWWLW. Rotherham United: WWWWWL.

Odds