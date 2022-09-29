What Exeter City manager Matt Taylor had to say on links to vacant Rotherham United manager's job

Taylor is reportedly one of the leading contenders for the vacant position following the departure of Paul Warne.

Cambridge City boss Mark Bonner, the chief target, ruled himself out of the running on Thursday morning.

The Millers are understood to have a short-list of six candidates after receiving around 60 applications originally.

AESSEAL New York Stadium, home of Rotherham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interviews have taken place over the last few days, with a couple staged today (Thursday).

On talk of interest from Rotherham, Taylor said: "Not that I am aware of. You constantly get linked with jobs when they are available.

"The best way I can describe it is that in the off-season, my friend - he is not a gambler in any way - but he had been on a betting website and the manager odds were in. The picture he sent me said that Matt Taylor and then in brackets, both, for the job in question!

"So I think that tells you all you need to know in relation to that. There's betting websites and rumours and hopefully it's a reflection of the work we are doing at Exeter City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rotherham is an outstanding football club, newly promoted in the Championship and unfortunate to lose their manager who has been the heart and soul of that football club for such a long period of time. They will be looking for a consistent season in the Championship and until I am told differently or otherwise, I am firmly focused on this weekend.

"I am pretty comfortable with my ego, it does not need tickling. I feel we do a good job - or as good a job as we possibly can - at Exeter City and that will continue for as long as whatever is needed."