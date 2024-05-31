Next season, ITV will start showing Championship and Carabao Cup fixtures.

A new deal, which begins in January 2025, has been struck between Sky Sports and ITV to allow for free-to-air games. Select matches will be shown as part of a joint broadcast agreement that will remain in place until the end of the 2026/27 season.

ITV will screen at least nine Carabao Cup matches, including one game from each of the first four rounds. There will also be an additional tie from the third or fourth round, two quarter-final games, a semi-final tie and the final available to watch on ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, ITV can show 10 matches from the Championship, with five being shown during the 2024/25 season due to the deal starting in January. The channel will also hold the option to flex their selection to games in League One or League Two.

Leeds United could be available to watch on ITV from January 2025 onwards. Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

The existing highlights deal has also been extended, allowing ITV to continue broadcasting highlights programmes throughout the season.

Niall Sloane, ITV’s director of sport, said: “This deal brings viewers free-to-air coverage of top level knockout football over the coming years, as well as standout matches from the EFL, adding regular live matches to our highlights shows. We’re looking forward to bringing fans some superb action and insight from this new, fuller EFL package across the next few seasons.”

The new agreement means Yorkshire clubs, such as Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday, could potentially be able to watch live on terrestrial television. Due to the coverage of the Carabao Cup and the possibility of showing fixtures in the bottom two EFL tiers, the likes of Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City could also feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports, said: “This momentous upcoming season of over 1,000 matches from the EFL on Sky Sports+ shows our huge ambition and increased dedication to the EFL and its supporters. Working with a free-to-air broadcaster isn’t new for us and many of our partners, as we endeavour to help grow and broaden audiences for sports.