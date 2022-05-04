Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town have already ensured their involvement in the post-season fixtures, sitting third and fourth respectively on 82 points apiece.

Forest boast a far superior goal difference to the Terriers meaning that Huddersfield, who host Bristol City on Saturday, need to better Nottingham's result as they travel to Hull City.

With relegation and automatic promotion decided before the final day, all eyes will be on the battle to reach the play-offs.

Sheffield United and Luton Town occupy fifth and sixth on 72 points each, two ahead of Middlesbrough in seventh and three ahead of Millwall in eighth.

Here we look at what those four clubs need to secure a place in the play-offs to face one of Forest or Huddersfield...

Sheffield United

POLE POSITION: Sheffield United's win at QPR last Friday kept them on track to finish in the top six. Picture: PA Wire.

In fifth and with the best goal difference heading into the final day, the Blades are in pole position to finish in the top six. They take on Fulham at Bramall Lane, with the Cottagers already going up as champions after their 7-0 win over Fulham on Monday night.

Paul Heckingbottom's side will finish fifth if they win. A draw would be enough to keep Millwall out of reach and they will only drop out of the top six with one point if Luton win at Reading and Boro win by more than three goals at Preston.

The Blades have a goal difference of +14 while Boro's is +12 while Sheffield United have scored 59 goals to Middlesbrough's 58. If the sides finish level on points and on level goal difference, then it will come down to goals scored.

Heckingbottom's charges can finish top six if they lose but would need Boro to drop points or for Millwall to win by four goals or less or drop points.

PLAY-OFF HOPES: For Middlesbrough. Picture: PA Wire.

Luton Town

Luton's play-off hopes were dented with a heavy defeat at Fulham on Monday. They head to Reading on the final day with their destiny in their own hands.

Their mission is much the same as the Blades, win and they will be in the play-offs. However, given the battering their goal difference took at Fulham a draw coupled with a Middlesbrough win would see them fall out of contention.

They can still lose and end up sixth but would need Middlesbrough and Millwall to drop points.

Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder's side need a favour from elsewhere to finish in the play-offs but failure to beat Preston North End at Deepdale will end their hopes.

If they pick up three points, they will finish above Luton if the Hatters do not win at Reading while they will finish above Sheffield United if the Blades are beaten by Fulham.

They can still finish above Sheffield United if the Blades draw at Bramall Lane but it could all come down to goal difference in that scenario.

Millwall

Still mathematically in with a chance of the top six, Millwall need a lot to go their way on Saturday. They travel to Bournemouth, who secured automatic promotion on Tuesday night.