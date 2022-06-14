What TV channel is the England match on tonight? How to watch Three Lions v Hungary

Kane reached a half-century of senior Three Lions goals as his late penalty salvaged a 1-1 draw against Germany last week. It is the only goal England have managed in their three Nations League fixtures this month with the visit of Hungary to Molineux tonight night their last of the season.

Manager Gareth Southgate said after the goalless stalemate with Italy on Saturday that he was “concerned” by the reliance on both Kane and Raheem Sterling to score the goals for England.

LAST TIME OUT: England drew 0-0 with Italy in Wolverhampton on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images.

Asked if he enjoys the pressure of being the player everyone expects to score, Kane replied: “As a striker you have that expectation of yourself and the team have it on you to produce as well. I enjoy scoring goals and winning games. That’s the most important thing. I always try to do my best to help the team in every aspect, whether it’s scoring, assists, defending, set-plays."

And here's how to keep up with tonight's game to see if Kane can edge closer to the all-time record, currently held by Wayne Rooney.

How can I watch?

Channel 4 will broadcast the fixture, which kicks off at 7.45pm. Coverage will start from 7pm on Tuesday.

The Leeds-based TV channel won the broadcast rights for England’s Nations League games, Euro 2024 qualifiers and friendlies over the next two years.

Highlights will be shown at 11.05pm on Tuesday night.

Is there a stream?

The match can be live streamed via Channel 4's online service All4. It is available online or as an app on mobiles and games consoles.

Team news

England’s 25-man squad all took part in the session held at Wolves’ Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on the eve of the fixture, but Phil Foden needs assessed again after his slow recovery from Covid-19.

“They’ve all got to be checked post-training, one or two bumps and bruises but we’ll assess them over the rest of the day but everybody was on the training pitch so that’s a good sign,” said Southgate.