What TV channel is the England match on tonight? How to watch Three Lions v Italy

The FA is required to stage matches behind closed doors as part of sanctions handed out by UEFA after a number of ticketless supporters forced their way into Wembley 11 months ago.

England lost on penalties to Italy last summer in the final and will meet them again in the Nations League, having lost in Hungary and drawn in Germany in their opening two games.

The Three Lions play Italy today at Molineux and return to the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers against Hungary next week, with fans permitted to attend Tuesday's fixture.

“Well if it is an embarrassment, it is for England as a country really,” said Southgate of tonight's game, which will only have around 3,000 children in attendance.

“A lot of the people who caused the problems I am not certain were football fans but we have spoken enough about it. We spoke after the final, we spoke when the punishment was first given.”

For those not in attendance, here's what you need to keep up with the action.

What channel is it on?

LAST TIME OUT: England drew 1-1 with Germany in Munich on Tuesday. Picture: Getty Images.

Channel 4 will broadcast the fixture, which kicks off at 7.45pm. Coverage will start from 7pm on Saturday.

The Leeds-based TV channel won the broadcast rights for England’s Nations League games, Euro 2024 qualifiers and friendlies over the next two years.

Highlights will be shown at 11.35pm on the same channel.

Is there a stream?

The match can be live streamed via Channel 4's online service All4. It is available online or as an app on mobiles and games consoles.

Team news

Phil Foden trained on Friday after overcoming Covid-19 while Kalvin Phillips sat out after he was injured early in Tuesday's game against Germany following a challenge with Nico Schlotterbeck

Gareth Southgate has said Foden remains “doubtful” as he recovers from the virus after rejoining the squad on their return from Munich. A decision has yet to be made on Phillips, who remains a doubt.