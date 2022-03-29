What TV channel is the England match on tonight? How to watch Three Lions v Ivory Coast

Last weekend, Gareth Southgate's side beat Switzerland 2-1 in a friendly contest as goals from Harry Kane and Luke Shaw cancelled out Breel Embolo's opener.

Tonight's opponents were beaten 2-1 by France on Friday as they conceded a goal three minutes into stoppage time and will be hoping to give the Three Lions a stern test this evening.

How can I watch?

UNDER THE ARCH: England return to Wembley tonight against Ivory Coast. Picture: Getty Images.

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Is there a stream?

Sky Sports customers can stream the game via Sky Go or their TV provider's online streaming service if they are BT TV or Virgin TV subscribers.

The action can also be watched online via NOW TV, with daily and monthly passes available. There is no contract and the service is available on computer, Smart TV apps, mobile phones and games consoles.

MANAGER: Gareth Southgate. Picture: Getty Images.

What team will England put out?

Gareth Southgate is planning widespread changes as England and Ivory Coast meet in a senior international for the first time, with Harry Maguire among those set to start at Wembley.

The 29-year-old has struggled for form during a difficult season as a collective at Manchester United but the Three Lions boss has always kept faith with the centre-back.

“I hope we have an environment that all the players feel they can be the best versions of themselves,” Southgate said. “A lot of that is credit to the environment they have created.

“We have got super characters. I am looking at the young players coming in, the older players are all sitting with them at meal times, making them feel relaxed and at ease."

All 24 remaining players practiced at Tottenham’s training ground on the eve of the friendly, but John Stones later left the squad and returned to Manchester City as a precaution.

It remains to be seen whether Emile Smith Rowe is able to start after missing the Switzerland encounter on Saturday.

Harry Kane’s match-winning spot-kick sealed victory over the Swiss and took him level with Sir Bobby Charlton on 49 international goals, putting him four behind England’s all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney.

