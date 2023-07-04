Nottingham Forest Under-21s are set to play their first ever match in the competition at Wetherby Road on September 5.
Harrogate's next game is on October 10, at home to Accrington Stanley, relegated to League Two for next season.
Both home matches kick off at 7.45pm.
They finish off away to newly-promoted League One side Carlisle United at Brunton Park at 7pm on November 14.
Harrogate begin their league programme at Doncaster Rovers on August 5. A week later they entertain a Forest Green Rovers side who are looking for a new manager after the departure of Duncan Ferguson.