All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

When do Harrogate Town play their 2023-24 EFL Trophy fixtures?

Harrogate Town have confirmed their schedule for the group stage of the Football League Trophy.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:03 BST

Nottingham Forest Under-21s are set to play their first ever match in the competition at Wetherby Road on September 5.

Harrogate's next game is on October 10, at home to Accrington Stanley, relegated to League Two for next season.

Both home matches kick off at 7.45pm.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They finish off away to newly-promoted League One side Carlisle United at Brunton Park at 7pm on November 14.

Harrogate begin their league programme at Doncaster Rovers on August 5. A week later they entertain a Forest Green Rovers side who are looking for a new manager after the departure of Duncan Ferguson.

FOREST TEST: Harrogate Town manager Simon WeaverFOREST TEST: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver
FOREST TEST: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver
Related topics:EFLNottingham ForestHarrogateLeague TwoDoncaster Rovers