When is the Carabao Cup Round Two draw? Date, time, how to watch and ball numbers for second-round draw

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls take on the Black Cats at Hillsborough live in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Once the action has concluded, the broadcaster will show the second-round draw live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday, Bradford were the only Yorkshire club to advance to the second round as they beat Hull City 2-1 at Valley Parade.

Harrogate Town, Doncaster Rovers and Huddersfield Town all fell at the first hurdle as they were beaten by Stockport County, Lincoln City and Preston North End respectively.

On Wednesday, Rotherham United head to Port Vale, Middlesbrough welcome Barnsley to the Riverside Stadium while Wednesday face Sunderland. Sheffield United are in action at West Brom on Thursday.

Every sides who win their first-round ties will enter the second-round draw, alongside the 13 Premier League clubs not competing in European competitions while Burnley and Watford will be in the hat.

The Carabao Cup will remain split into a southern and northern section until the third round. Cambridge United are the first club into round two after beating Millwall 1-0 on Tuesday, August 2.

CUP DRAW: The second-round draw for the Carabao Cup will be held on Wednesday evening live on Sky Sports. Picture: Getty Images.

Round Two ties will take place week commencing 22 August.

Ball numbers

North section - 1 Aston Villa. 2 Barrow. 3 Bolton Wanderers. 4 Bradford City. 5 Burnley . 6 Derby County . 7 Everton . 8 Fleetwood Town. 9 Grimsby Town. 10 Leeds United . 11 Leicester City. 12 Lincoln City. 13 Morecambe. 14 Newcastle United. 15 Nottingham Forest. 16 Preston North End. 17 Rochdale. 18 Shrewsbury Town. 19 Stockport County. 20 Tranmere Rovers. 21 Wolverhampton Wanderers. 22 Blackburn Rovers or Hartlepool United. 23 Middlesbrough or Barnsley. 24 Port Vale or Rotherham United. 25 Sheffield Wednesday or Sunderland. 26 West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United