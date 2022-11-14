Sheffield United will spend the next few weeks in the automatic promotion spots after edging past Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon. The Blades are the only Yorkshire side in the top half.

Middlesbrough edged closer to the top 12 with a third win in four games as their resurgence under Michael Carrick continued with a 2-1 victory at Norwich City. They are only four points off the top six. Rotherham United are a point behind Boro after drawing 1-1 at Luton Town in their final match before the break.

Huddersfield Town will occupy bottom spot until December as they sit on 19 points – four points adrift of West Brom in 21st. Hull City are just one point outside the bottom three.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Detail of the official Puma Sky Bet EFL match ball during the Sky Bet Championship between Watford and Sheffield United at Vicarage Road on August 1, 2022 in Watford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

When is the Championship back?

Unlike the Premier League, the Championship will return to action before the World Cup ends in Qatar. The top flight is back on December 26 – eight days after the World Cup final.

The majority of second tier sides will return on or a few days after December 10 – eight days after the final group stage games are contested. The only exception is Sunderland’s home game with Millwall which will be played on December 3.

Middlesbrough host Luton Town on December 10 while Rotherham United have a home game against Bristol City. Sheffield Untied welcome Huddersfield Town to Bramall Lane for a Yorkshire derby. All games kick off at 3pm.

