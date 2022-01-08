When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Time, how to watch and ball numbers

The draw will be held at Wembley Stadium and shown live on ITV, following their coverage of Leeds United's third round clash at West Ham United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former England goalkeeper David James and Arsenal Women and England international Leah Williamson will conduct the draw, with 32 teams set to qualify from the third round.

There are no replays in the third and fourth rounds this season, meaning that if any third round game ends in a draw, extra time and penalties will be introduced in order to decide which side progresses.

Manchester City were the first club to book their place in the fourth round after beating Swindon Town on Friday night. Aston Villa's trip to Manchester United on Monday evening will conclude the third round action.

Eight Yorkshire sides are competing in the third round, the ball numbers to watch out for if they progress to round four are in bold.

1. Boreham Wood or AFC Wimbledon

FA CUP: The fourth round draw will be held on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images.

2. Yeovil Town or AFC Bournemouth

3. Stoke City or Leyton Orient

4. Swansea City or Southampton

5. Chelsea or Chesterfield

6. Liverpool or Shrewsbury Town

7. Cardiff City or Preston North End

8. Coventry City or Derby County

9. Burnley or Huddersfield Town

10. West Bromwich Albion or Brighton & Hove Albion

11. Kidderminster Harriers or Reading

12. Leicester City or Watford

13. Mansfield Town or Middlesbrough

14. Hartlepool United or Blackpool

15. Hull City or Everton

16. Bristol City or Fulham

17. Tottenham Hotspur or Morecambe

18. Millwall or Crystal Palace

19. Port Vale or Brentford

20. Manchester City

21. Wigan Athletic or Blackburn Rovers

22. Luton Town or Harrogate Town

23. Birmingham City or Plymouth Argyle

24. Manchester United or Aston Villa

25. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Sheffield United

26. Newcastle United or Cambridge United

27. Barnsley or Barrow

28. Peterborough United or Bristol Rovers

29. West Ham United or Leeds United

30. Queens Park Rangers or Rotherham United

31. Charlton Athletic or Norwich City