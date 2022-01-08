When is the FA Cup fourth round draw? Time, how to watch and ball numbers

The draw will be held at Wembley Stadium and shown live on ITV, following their coverage of Leeds United's third round clash at West Ham United.
Read More
Former England goalkeeper David James and Arsenal Women and England international Leah Williamson will conduct the draw, with 32 teams set to qualify from the third round.
There are no replays in the third and fourth rounds this season, meaning that if any third round game ends in a draw, extra time and penalties will be introduced in order to decide which side progresses.
Manchester City were the first club to book their place in the fourth round after beating Swindon Town on Friday night. Aston Villa's trip to Manchester United on Monday evening will conclude the third round action.
Eight Yorkshire sides are competing in the third round, the ball numbers to watch out for if they progress to round four are in bold.
1. Boreham Wood or AFC Wimbledon
2. Yeovil Town or AFC Bournemouth
3. Stoke City or Leyton Orient
4. Swansea City or Southampton
5. Chelsea or Chesterfield
6. Liverpool or Shrewsbury Town
7. Cardiff City or Preston North End
8. Coventry City or Derby County
9. Burnley or Huddersfield Town
10. West Bromwich Albion or Brighton & Hove Albion
11. Kidderminster Harriers or Reading
12. Leicester City or Watford
13. Mansfield Town or Middlesbrough
14. Hartlepool United or Blackpool
15. Hull City or Everton
16. Bristol City or Fulham
17. Tottenham Hotspur or Morecambe
18. Millwall or Crystal Palace
19. Port Vale or Brentford
20. Manchester City
21. Wigan Athletic or Blackburn Rovers
22. Luton Town or Harrogate Town
23. Birmingham City or Plymouth Argyle
24. Manchester United or Aston Villa
25. Wolverhampton Wanderers or Sheffield United
26. Newcastle United or Cambridge United
27. Barnsley or Barrow
28. Peterborough United or Bristol Rovers
29. West Ham United or Leeds United
30. Queens Park Rangers or Rotherham United
31. Charlton Athletic or Norwich City
32. Nottingham Forest or Arsenal