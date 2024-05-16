Gone are the days when only Premier League stars would attract big bucks, as there is now plenty of value in the Championship. Some of the division’s most valuable stars ply currently ply their trade in Yorkshire.

Many represent Leeds United, while some are on the books of the ambitious Hull City. Others are set to leave the division, having secured promotion to the Premier League with Leicester City.

Debates rage on about the division’s best players, with many insistent Sammie Szmodics of Blackburn Rovers deserved to win Championship Player of the Season over Crysencio Summerville.

But who is the league’s most valuable player? Here are the Championship’s most valuable assets, according to Transfermarkt data.