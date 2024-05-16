Where Leeds United, Hull City, Southampton, Norwich City and Leicester City stars rank among Championship's most valuable players

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th May 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 16th May 2024, 15:04 BST
The second tier of English football is stacked with talent.

Gone are the days when only Premier League stars would attract big bucks, as there is now plenty of value in the Championship. Some of the division’s most valuable stars ply currently ply their trade in Yorkshire.

Many represent Leeds United, while some are on the books of the ambitious Hull City. Others are set to leave the division, having secured promotion to the Premier League with Leicester City.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter available this week

Debates rage on about the division’s best players, with many insistent Sammie Szmodics of Blackburn Rovers deserved to win Championship Player of the Season over Crysencio Summerville.

But who is the league’s most valuable player? Here are the Championship’s most valuable assets, according to Transfermarkt data.

Here are the most valuable players in the second tier of English football.

1. Most valuable players in the Championship

Here are the most valuable players in the second tier of English football. Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Estimated value: €14m

2. 21. Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

Estimated value: €14m Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Estimated value: €15m

3. 20. Jack Clarke (Sunderland)

Estimated value: €15m Photo: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Estimated value: €15m

4. 19. Che Adams (Southampton)

Estimated value: €15m Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Norwich CitySouthamptonLeicester CityPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.