Who impressed for Hull City in Liam Rosenior's first home game in charge? Ratings report
HERE are the Hull City player ratings from Liam Rosenior’s first home game in charge for Hull City against Reading at the MKM Stadium.
Baxter: Made a good save low down to deny Meite, but left exposed for a leveller straightaway. Not lots to do, no chance with last-gasp winner. 6
Christie: Needed no second invitation to bomb forward, but has played better. Came off on the hour for Coyle. 6
Figueiredo: Better than the Boro game at least. But two poor concessions for the backline. 6
Jones: Steady enough although he and his fellow defenders wouldn’t have been happy with both goals. 6
Greaves: Scored his first home goal ever for his hometown club. One of the better performers. But the result will hurt. 7
Woods: Subject of a crude challenge from Hendrick which could have resulted in a red for the Reading player. Came off on the hour. 6
Seri: Started the game well and set up opener. But faded. Some poor set-plays. 5
Longman: Plenty of energy and graft. Switched sides at times, but a painful moment at the death. 6
Slater: Missed a golden chance to put City 2-0 up. It was a big moment in a scrappy game. 5
Docherty: His effort could not be faulted, but he could not truly make his mark either. 5
Pelkas: Hinted at things at times, certainly early on, but didn’t quite deliver. 5
Substitutes: Tufan (Woods 59) 5; Coyle (Christie 59) 6; Sinik (Pelkas 60) 6.
Not used: Ingram, Elder, McLoughlin, Smith.