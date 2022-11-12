Who impressed for Hull City in Liam Rosenior's first home game in charge? Ratings report

Baxter: Made a good save low down to deny Meite, but left exposed for a leveller straightaway. Not lots to do, no chance with last-gasp winner. 6

Christie: Needed no second invitation to bomb forward, but has played better. Came off on the hour for Coyle. 6

Figueiredo: Better than the Boro game at least. But two poor concessions for the backline. 6

Hull-born Jacob Greaves celebrates his first home City goal for his hometown club against Reading. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Jones: Steady enough although he and his fellow defenders wouldn’t have been happy with both goals. 6

Greaves: Scored his first home goal ever for his hometown club. One of the better performers. But the result will hurt. 7

Woods: Subject of a crude challenge from Hendrick which could have resulted in a red for the Reading player. Came off on the hour. 6

Seri: Started the game well and set up opener. But faded. Some poor set-plays. 5

Longman: Plenty of energy and graft. Switched sides at times, but a painful moment at the death. 6

Slater: Missed a golden chance to put City 2-0 up. It was a big moment in a scrappy game. 5

Docherty: His effort could not be faulted, but he could not truly make his mark either. 5

Pelkas: Hinted at things at times, certainly early on, but didn’t quite deliver. 5

Substitutes: Tufan (Woods 59) 5; Coyle (Christie 59) 6; Sinik (Pelkas 60) 6.